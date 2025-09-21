USL San Antonio FC

San Antonio FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video


Jorge Hernández recorded a goal and assist to lead San Antonio FC to a 3-1 victory against Orange County SC at Toyota Field as Diogo Pacheco and Nicky Hernandez also found the net for the hosts in their second consecutive victory.

Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central