San Antonio FC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 20, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Jorge Hernández recorded a goal and assist to lead San Antonio FC to a 3-1 victory against Orange County SC at Toyota Field as Diogo Pacheco and Nicky Hernandez also found the net for the hosts in their second consecutive victory.







