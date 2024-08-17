San Antonio FC vs. North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Jesús Brígido scored on his USL Championship debut, delivering the game-winner for San Antonio FC in a 1-0 victory against North Carolina FC at Toyota Field that snapped a four-game winless streak.

