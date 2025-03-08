San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Diogo Pacheco scored the only goal of the game to lift San Antonio FC to a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC before a sellout crowd of 8,164 fans at Toyota Field to earn Carlos Llamosa his first win at the helm of SAFC.

