San Antonio FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
March 8, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Diogo Pacheco scored the only goal of the game to lift San Antonio FC to a 1-0 victory against Monterey Bay FC before a sellout crowd of 8,164 fans at Toyota Field to earn Carlos Llamosa his first win at the helm of SAFC.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
