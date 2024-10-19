San Antonio FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kevon Lambert scored a second-half equalizer as San Antonio FC played to a 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC at Toyota Field after the Players' Shield winner had taken a first-half lead through Phillip Goodrum.

