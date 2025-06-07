San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Luis Paredes, Luke Haakenson and Jorge Hernández each found the net to send San Antonio FC to a 3-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Toyota Field, breaking a four-game winless run across all competitions for SAFC while extending Las Vegas' recent downturn in form.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.