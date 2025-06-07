San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Luis Paredes, Luke Haakenson and Jorge Hernández each found the net to send San Antonio FC to a 3-0 victory against Las Vegas Lights FC at Toyota Field, breaking a four-game winless run across all competitions for SAFC while extending Las Vegas' recent downturn in form.
