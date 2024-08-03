San Antonio FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

August 3, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC YouTube Video







Phillip Goodrum had a goal and assist as FC Tulsa made club history with a 3-1 victory against San Antonio FC at Toyota Field, earning the visitors their first win on the road in San Antonio in 10 visits as Edwin Laszo and Stefan Stojanovic also found the net.

