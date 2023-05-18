San Antonio Collects 16 Hits in Thursday Night Victory

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Thursday night. Entering on a two-game win streak, the Missions offense plated eight runs on a season high 16 hits. All nine starters recorded at least one hit with Connor Hollis leading the way with four hits. On the mound, Nolan Watson tossed seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. San Antonio defeats the RockHounds 8-2 and are now tied with the RockHounds for first place in the division.

Jack Cushing was the starting pitcher for the RockHounds. After a scoreless first inning, San Antonio took the lead in the top of the second inning. With one out in the frame, Connor Hollis hit a line drive over the right field wall for a solo home run. Brantley Bell followed that up with a base hit. Bell advanced to third base on a stolen base and throwing error. Chandler Seagle drove in Bell with a single to center field. The Missions grabbed an early 2-0 lead.

The Missions increased their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Juan Fernandez and Hollis started the frame with back-to-back base hits. Bell drove in both runners with a double to left field. After retiring the next two batters, Cushing allowed an RBI single to Ripken Reyes. San Antonio held a 5-0 advantage.

The offense continued to provide run support by adding a sixth run in the top of the fifth inning. With one out in the frame, Daniel Johnson singled and stole second base. With two outs in the inning, Hollis singled into center field and Johnson came in to score.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The right-hander was nearly untouchable on Thursday night. He held the RockHounds to just two hits through the first five innings.

It became a 7-0 Missions lead in the top of the sixth inning. Facing Charles Hall, Seagle started the frame with a double and Ray-Patrick Didder singled. After hitting Reyes with a pitch, Hall allowed an RBI single to Tirso Ornelas.

Watson matched Jackson Wolf as the only other Missions pitchers to toss 7.0 innings in a game this season. Without allowing a run, Watson allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Henry Henry took over in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Midland plated their first run of the game off Henry in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs in the frame, Logan Davidson singled and took second base on a defensive indifference. After walking Lawrence Butler, Brett Harris drove in Davidson with a base hit to right field. The Missions held a 7-1 lead.

The offense added another run on three more hits in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Calvin Coker, Pedro Castellanos singled to left field. After retiring the next two batters, Coker allowed back-to-back singles Hollis and Bell. Castellanos came in to score the eighth run of the night for the Missions.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-2

With the win, San Antonio improves to 19-17 on the season

Most hits for the Missions this season (16)

Hollis: First 4-hit game for a Missions player this season

Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch May 20th

Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-5, RBI, 2 K

Nolan Watson (Missions Starter): W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 BB, 6 K (2nd consecutive QS)

Lawrence Butler (#8 Athletics prospect): 1-3, BB

Jack Cushing (RockHounds Starter): L, 5.0 IP, 10 H, 6 R (5 ER), 5 K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Midland RockHounds on Friday, May 19th. Left-hander Daniel Camarena (0-1, 9.00) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Joey Estes (0-3, 4.97) is scheduled to pitch for the RockHounds. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

