SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions were victorious Tuesday night by a final score of 4-2. The win brings them above .500 for the first time since May 11th.

The Missions offense picked up right where it left from Springfield and scored twice in the first inning. CJ Abrams got things started with a base hit to right field. Taylor Kohlwey reached base via a hit by pitch. Eguy Rosario plated both runners with a double to left-center field to give the Missions an early 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless second inning, the RockHounds tied things up in the third inning. Following a lead-off double and a walk, Chase Calabuig lined a single into left field to bring in a run. The second run scored on a double play.

The Missions responded by regaining the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Esteury Ruiz reached base on a fielder's choice. He then stole second base, his 11th of the season. Missions catcher Chandler Seagle drove in Ruiz with an RBI single.

San Antonio added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Suwinski hit his third triple of the season. Ruiz followed him with a sacrifice fly to improve the Missions lead to 4-2.

Reiss Knehr was the starting pitcher for San Antonio. He improved his record to 4-1 on the year after allowing two earned runs in six innings of work. Jose Quezada converted his fifth save of the season.

It was not easy for Quezada in the ninth inning. He allowed the first two runners to reach on singles. A ground ball moved a runner to third base with one out. He bounced back by striking out the next batter and getting a ground ball to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

- With the win, San Antonio improves to 16-15 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect, #8 MLB prospect): 1-4, R, 2 K

- Reiss Knehr (#12 Padres prospect): W, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, BB, 2 K

- Eguy Rosario (#17 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI

- Esteury Ruiz (#29 Padres prospect): 0-3, R, 2B, RBI

The Missions continue their six-game homestand on Wednesday, June 9th against the Midland RockHounds. The Missions have yet to announce their starting pitcher. Midland will start right-hander Brady Feigl (3-1, 4.13). First pitch at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

