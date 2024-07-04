Samuel Emilus Puts the Defender in a Spin Cycle: CFL

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Emilus takes a short pass and makes 3 defenders miss on his way to the end zone.

