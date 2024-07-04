Sports stats



Saskatchewan Roughriders

Samuel Emilus Puts the Defender in a Spin Cycle: CFL

July 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Emilus takes a short pass and makes 3 defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from July 4, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central