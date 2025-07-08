Sami Whitcomb Goes off for Career-High 36 PTS & 7 3PM vs. Dallas (July 7, 2025)

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Sami Whitcomb was ELECTRIC in her career-high performance vs. Dallas

36 PTS (12-19 FG) 7 3PM (7-11 3PT) 6 REB 2 STL

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.