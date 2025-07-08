Sports stats

Sami Whitcomb Goes off for Career-High 36 PTS & 7 3PM vs. Dallas (July 7, 2025)

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Sami Whitcomb was ELECTRIC in her career-high performance vs. Dallas

36 PTS (12-19 FG) 7 3PM (7-11 3PT) 6 REB 2 STL

