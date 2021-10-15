Samford and Louisiana-Monroe to Play at MGM Park on October 30

BILOXI, MS - The Samford Bulldogs and Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are scheduled for a 12-inning game that will take place at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 30 at MGM Park.

"This is an excellent opportunity to welcome in two college programs as they prepare for their spring schedule and showcase outstanding talent at our facility," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or. All tickets are $12, and seating will be general admission.

Samford is coming off their third trip to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Southern Conference Tournament in 2021. The Bulldogs earned a berth in the Starkville Regional where they matched up against the eventual National Champion Mississippi State Bulldogs in the opening round.

"We are looking forward to going on the road for the first time with this group and competing against Louisiana Monroe," said Samford head coach and Biloxi native Tony David. "The opportunity to play in the incredible professional venue at MGM Park on the coast makes it even better."

David is looking forward to his return to his hometown stating, "Having grown up in Biloxi, it is an unbelievable opportunity for me as a head coach to lead our guys in front of a lot of friends and family there. The area has a tremendously rich baseball tradition and there is no better place to close out our fall, hopefully in front of a really good crowd."

Louisiana-Monroe went 26-26 in 2021 under head coach Michael Federico, the first season that the Warhawks went .500 since 2012 when they earned a berth in the Baton Rouge regional. Louisiana-Monroe also notched four wins over Top-10 opponents with a win at #3 Ole Miss, a neutral-site win over #9 Oklahoma State and a series win over #6 TCU.

The 2022 Biloxi Shuckers schedule has been announced and Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season. Event spaces at MGM Park can be booked for private events during the offseason by calling (228) 271-3486.

