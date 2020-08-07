Samantha Davis Joins Stingrays as Senior Director of Ticket Sales

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, are proud to welcome Samantha Davis as the organization's new Senior Director of Ticket Sales.

Davis comes to the Stingrays with more than 10 years of revenue generation experience in sports, most recently as the Director of Ticket Sales for the Oklahoma City Dodgers in AAA baseball.

"Sam comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience at the NFL, NHL, and most recently, the AAA level in baseball," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "She is a proven leader in the sports industry, and we are excited that she decided to join our organization. I look forward to working with her."

Prior to joining Oklahoma City, Davis spent time with the Entertainment Benefits Group and BSE Global, the operator of the Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, and its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets. In addition, Davis was also the Director of Group Ticket Sales for the Charlotte Knights baseball team for two seasons.

In her new role with the Rays, Davis will lead the team's overall ticket sales strategy and implementation, including individual, group and season plans. She will also guide the club's daily ticket operations including customer service and ticket fulfillment processes.

"I am excited to be involved in an amazing hockey program and can't wait to see what we can do on and off the ice this year," Davis said.

Davis' previous experience also includes seven years as a group sales representative with the NFL's New York Jets and NHL's New Jersey Devils.

A native of Morristown, N.J., Davis is an alumnus of Lynn University in Boca Raton, Fla and currently resides in Mount Pleasant.

