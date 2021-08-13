Sam Thibault Returns to Norfolk for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially signed defenseman Sam Thibault to a contract for the upcoming season.

Thibault is the third returning Admiral for the 2021-22 season (Alex Tonge and Jake Theut being the others).

The 25-year-old defenseman returns to Norfolk after playing in 32 games with the Admirals in 2019-20. Thibault started the 2019-20 season with the Indy Fuel before he was traded to Norfolk on November 11, 2019. In his 32 games with the Admirals, the Ste-Martine, Quebec native quickly established himself as a mainstay on the Norfolk blue line. His season was cut short due to an upper-body injury he suffered on January 29, 2020 against the Wheeling Nailers.

Sam Thibault gets in position to block a pass in-front of a capacity crowd at Norfolk Scope || (Photo: Paul Jensen)

Thibault played three seasons with Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where he served as team captain in 2016-17. He began his professional career with the Wichita Thunder in 2017-18, where he would also receive a two-game call-up with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

The 2018-19 ECHL All-Star would end up signing with the Toledo Walleye in October 2018, where he posted eight points in 38 games. Thibault would find himself on the move to Indy later that season. During his tenure with the Fuel, Thibault was coached by current Admirals General Manager and Assistant Coach, Ryan McGinnis.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

