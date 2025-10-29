Sam Mewis Tests SD Fans on NWSL Shield Lore
Published on October 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Sam Mewis and @Carmax touched down in San Diego to quiz a few more fans on NWSL Shield lore. Will the fans at Stop #3 be as competitive as those in NC and SD? Stay tuned!
