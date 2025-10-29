Sam Mewis Tests SD Fans on NWSL Shield Lore

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video







Sam Mewis and @Carmax touched down in San Diego to quiz a few more fans on NWSL Shield lore. Will the fans at Stop #3 be as competitive as those in NC and SD? Stay tuned!







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.