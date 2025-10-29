Sam Mewis Tests NC Fans on NWSL Shield Lore
Published on October 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage YouTube Video
NWSL legend Sam Mewis is hitting the road with @Carmax to put fans' NWSL Shield knowledge to the test.It was only right to kick this off in NC, home to the 3x NWSL Shield winners. Stop 1: Stop 2: Stop 3:
