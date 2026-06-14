Sam Landry Tosses Complete Game and Megan Grant Homered Again in Cascade Victory

Published on June 13, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Cascade came rolling into Utah on Saturday and rode the wave of a stellar pitching performance from Sam Landy to a win. The 3-1 victory in the opener of a three-game series against the Talons handed the home team its first loss of the season.

Landry allowed a lone earned run in the first inning and kept any offensive production at bay from then on. She finished with a final line of 7 IP, 8 hits, 1 earned run, 0 walks, and 5 strikeouts.

"I reached a different level of being locked in today," Landry said.

She was most excited about not allowing any walks and danced in celebration during the postgame interview.

The Cascade was the first one on the board with an RBI from Korbe Otis. Megan Grant hit a two-run home run in the top of the third that gave Landry the cushion she needed. After celebrating her second home run in just three games, Grant walked to Landry in the dugout to tell her, "I got you."

"Just having confidence from my team and knowing they have my back really just keeps me going," Landry said.

The Cascade moves to 2-2 on the season and continues the series with the Talons on Sunday at 6 p.m. MDT. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 13, 2026

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