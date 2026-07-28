Sam Kerr's First Goal Back and MORE: All Goals from Matchweek 14
Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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Catch up on all the goals from NWSL Matchweek 14!
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026
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