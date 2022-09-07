Sam Hunter Joins Havoc

September 7, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that defenseman Sam Hunter has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Hunter, 25, is a right-handed defenseman from Toronto, ON. Prior to making his professional debut, Hunter spent three seasons at Queen's University in Kingston, ON.

In 2021-22, Hunter would make his professional debut with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. In his time with the Cyclones, he would appear in 17 games while assisting on two goals. Sam finished the season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers appearing in 9 games while earning three assists.

