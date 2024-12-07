Sam Firth vs. TOR Hero HL

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves YouTube Video







Sam Firth could not be contained! He scored a third of @AlbFireWolves' goals in a 15-4 rout of the Rock.

