CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Sam Emilus Climbs the Ladder to Send Mosaic into a Frenzy

Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Sam Emilus hauls in Incredible touchdown catch to give the Roughriders an early lead over BC

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2026


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