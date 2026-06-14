Sam Emilus Climbs the Ladder to Send Mosaic into a Frenzy
Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Sam Emilus hauls in Incredible touchdown catch to give the Roughriders an early lead over BC
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