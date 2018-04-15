Salvy to Rehab with Naturals

April 15, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Kansas City Royals announced on Saturday, April 14, that Royals' catcher and 2018 Naturals Hall of Fame inductee, Salvador Perez, will begin his rehab assignment with the Naturals in San Antonio.

Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list on March 29 with a Grade 2 MCL tear in his left knee. He suffered the injury while carrying his Spring Training luggage up a flight of stairs.

The five-time Major League All-Star played in 129 games during the 2017 regular season with the Royals and slashed .268/.297/.495 with a career-high 27 home runs, 80 runs batted in with 24 doubles. Perez has garnered four Gold Glove Awards (2013-2016) and earned a Silver Slugger Award in 2016.

Perez played the 2011 season with Northwest Arkansas before having his contract selected by Kansas City to make his Major League debut on August 10, 2011.

The Naturals continue the six-game road trip with a three-game series against the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Right-hander, Glenn Sparkman (0-1, 5.79) will take the ball in the opener against right-hander, Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 0.00) for the Missions.

Join the Voice of the Naturals, Benjamin Kelly, with a 1:45 p.m. pregame show, leading up to first pitch on 92.1 the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Facebook and Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtag #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on the 2018 season of Naturals baseball.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.