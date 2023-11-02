Salute to Military Ice Painting Monday

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm and QCA Pools and Spas will host the 5th annual Salute to Military Ice Painting Monday November 6th from 9AM-7PM at Vibrant Arena at the Mark ahead of the Storm's Salute to Military Night game Saturday November 11th.

Quad Citizens are invited to come to the arena and paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces on the ice to honor their service. The names will remain on the ice for both Storm games November 10th and 11th. Painting names is free and paint, brushes and all materials will be provided by the Storm.

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Friday November 10th for Rock N' Roll Night presented by 97X. MiniKISS will perform postgame and fans can get tickets at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

