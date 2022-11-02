Salute to Military Ice Painting Monday, November 7th

November 2, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm hosts its fourth annual Salute to Military Ice Painting presented by QCA Pools and Spas Monday November 7th from 9AM-7PM.

Quad Citizens are invited to Vibrant Arena at the MARK to paint the names of loved ones who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for the games next Thursday and Friday.

The event is free and open to the public. Paint and brushes will be supplied by the Storm and Mission BBQ will be onsite providing free dessert for all participants.

The Storm returns to Vibrant arena this weekend for a pair of games versus cross state rival Peoria Rivermen. Friday is Day of the Dead night presented by Ray'z Barbershop and Saturday is Scout Night presented by the Illowa Council. Tickets are available at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

