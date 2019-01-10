Saltdogs Pick Premier as Next Food Service Provider

January 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that the franchise is staying local by picking Lincoln's Premier Concessions as its next food service provider.

"We are excited about the new partnership with Lincoln's Premier Concessions leading the way," Saltdogs President and General Manager Charlie Meyer said. "Having a local company in place will allow for us to do some new things that we haven't been able to do in the past and allow for greater flexibility to meet our fan's needs and deliver better service."

Lincoln's Premier Concessions is a sister company of Valentino's, a legendary Lincoln pizza restaurant that has been in town for over 60 years.

Premier brings extensive catering and concessions experience to Haymarket Park. The company is the official caterer of the Memorial Stadium suites and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Nebraska Union. Other companies on Premier's client list include ESPN, Innovation Campus, Big Ten Network, Bryan Medical Center, Hudl, Kawasaki, Union Bank and Trust and more.

Valentino's has served as the official pizza provider at University of Nebraska sporting events since 1994. They serve more than 20,000 pizzas to fans at every football game. The Saltdogs have proudly sold Valentino's pizza at the ballpark since it opened.

"We are thrilled to be associated with the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park and proud to expand our tradition of providing quality food service to Lincoln's most popular venues," Valentino's President Tony Messineo said.

Premier Catering is an industry leader in safe food handling. All workers are certified through the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department. All managers are certified at Food Safety First.

Premier replaces Pro Sports Catering, which had held the contract at Haymarket Park since 2001.

The Saltdogs start their 19th season on May 16th at Sioux City. The team begins its home slate at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

