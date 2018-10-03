Saltdogs Hosting League Meetings
October 3, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs are hosting the 2018 American Association league meetings this week.
The annual meetings rotate through cities in the league. This year's gathering is at The Graduate hotel in Lincoln.
"We are excited to showcase the city of Lincoln to officials from all the teams in our league," President/GM Charlie Meyer said. "It is a great opportunity for our franchise to host these important meetings."
Each franchise sends a Director to the annual meetings. Topics discussed include rule changes, divisional alignment and the next year's schedule. The meetings start this afternoon and continue on Thursday.
2018 was the 18th season of Saltdogs baseball in Lincoln. For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.
