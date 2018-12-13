Saltdogs Engage in Three-Team Trade

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that was a part of a three-team trade last week.

The Saltdogs received outfielder Trevor Sealey and right-handed pitcher Austin Boyle from the Cleburne Railroaders. Lincoln acquired left-handed pitcher Kevin Grendell from the Sussex County Miners (Can-Am League). The Saltdogs sent OF Zach Nehrir to Cleburne and LHP Trevor Lubking and OF Angel Reyes to Sussex County.

2019 will be Sealey's third season in the American Association. The 24-year-old spent two seasons with the Trinidad Triggers in the Pecos League before making the jump to the Texas AirHogs. He hit .215 with 10 stolen bases and 14 extra-base hits in 2017. He improved his game with the Railroaders in 2018. He batted .267 with six homers over 86 games. His biggest success came late in the season when he recorded a 16-game hit streak and reached base safely in 25 straight games from July 26-August 21. His late-season tear prompted the playoff-contending St. Paul Saints to trade for Sealey at the deadline. He hit .280 with a double in seven games for the Saints. Sealey is a utility man, spending considerable time in the outfield and at second base in the American Association.

Saltdogs fans will remember Sealey for his hit on August 21st. Lincoln starting pitcher Austin Robichaux was one out away from a no-hitter in Cleburne when Sealey ripped a double down the third-base line to break up the no-no. He was traded later that night.

Boyle joins the Saltdogs after anchoring the bullpen for the Wichita Wingnuts for two seasons. The righty spent his first pro season with Garden City in the Pecos League before switching to Wichita. He was 1-1 with a 2.56 ERA over 35 appearances in 2017 and 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in 30 games in 2018. The former Long Beach State and Cal Poly-Pomona hurler has induced plenty of swings and misses in the American Association. Boyle has registered an average of more than one strikeout per inning in each of the last two seasons. The reliever owns a 1-0 record with a 2.92 ERA over seven games against Lincoln.

Grendell adds an experienced left-handed arm to the Saltdogs' bullpen. The southpaw has a 15-16 record with a 3.74 ERA over seven seasons of professional baseball. The former 11th round pick pitched four seasons with the Orioles organization and two years with the Angels organization before landing in indy ball last year. Grendell appeared in 34 games and notched a 4-1 record with a 2.62 ERA with Sussex County in 2018. His best season was in 2016 when he was 5-5 with a 2.64 ERA in the Angels system and reached as high as Double-A Arkansas. He struck out 92 batters over 61.1 innings that season.

Nehrir is a former Diamondbacks prospect that never played for the Saltdogs. He was a player-to-be-named-later in the deal that sent Angel Reyes to Wichita in July. Nehrir hit .312 and led the league with 38 stolen bases in 2018.

Lubking added depth to the Saltdogs' bullpen at the end of last season. The former 14th round pick allowed one run in 4.2 innings pitched. The lefty wasn't charged with a run in his final three appearances.

Reyes was one of the top bats in the American Association in 2018. In 88 games between Lincoln and Wichita, he hit .300 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. The utility man started the season on fire, batting .333 with nine home runs over his first 34 games. He injured his ankle on June 23rd and his numbers tapered off leading to his trade to the Wingnuts. Once in Wichita, Reyes rediscovered his swing and hit .320 with seven bombs over 32 games. The former Marlins farmhand returned to the Saltdogs at the end of the season to complete the earlier trade.

The Saltdogs start their 19th season on May 16th at Sioux City. The team begins its home slate at Haymarket Park on Thursday, March 23rd. For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

