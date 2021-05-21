Saltdogs Drop First of the Year in Cleburne

CLEBURNE, Texas - Forrestt Allday reached twice with an RBI, but the 'Dogs left 10 runners on base in a 9-1 loss to the Cleburne Railroaders at The Depot at Cleburne Station on Friday night.

The 'Dogs left seven runners on base through the first three innings before Cleburne cashed in on a six-run 5th inning. Allday's RBI came on a sacrifice fly in the 7th inning, but the Railroaders answered for three runs in the bottom-half of the inning.

Lincoln failed to score after back-to-back walks to leadoff the 1st inning, and the 'Dogs stranded the bases loaded in both the 2nd and 3rd innings.

John Richy allowed six runs - five earned - on seven hits through 4.1 innings, while Carter Hope tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. Jason Seever gave up three runs in one inning, and Greg Minier worked a scoreless 8th inning.

Louis Martini walked twice in his first start of the year, and the 'Dogs worked eight walks as a team. Lincoln tied the 13 strikeouts the 'Dogs had against Kansas City in the season opener.

The series continues on Saturday night in Cleburne. First pitch time is set for 7:06 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs play the first game at of 2021 at Haymarket Park on May 25! All ticket and promotional information can be seen at saltdogs.com.

