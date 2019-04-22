Saltdogs Bring Back Reliever Cameron McVey

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Saltdogs have signed RHP Cameron McVey, the club announced Monday.

McVey returns to Lincoln after he had one of the league's more dominant seasons in 2017.

A California native who makes his home in Winnipeg, MB, McVey went 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA in 36 relief appearances for the 'Dogs two years ago. He featured on a pitching staff that finished with a league- and franchise-best 3.45 ERA and his 1.62 ERA was the 3rd-lowest among qualified pitchers in the American Association.

In 2017, McVey tossed 33.1 innings and gave up 30 hits with 10 runs, six earned, 13 walks and 48 strikeouts. He did not surrender a home run over his 36 appearances and he also finished the season with three saves.

McVey also pitched for the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2018, where he went 2-0 with a 2.91 ERA over 36 relief appearances. In 34 innings, he gave up just 24 hits, 15 runs, 11 earned runs and 17 walks to 39 strikeouts.

McVey was originally drafted by the San Francisco in the 22nd round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Biola University in California. He pitched three years in the Giants organization, and two of those came with Low-A Salem-Kaizer of the Northwest League. In those two seasons, he went 4-4 with a 4.24 ERA over 44 appearances. He struck out 80 batters in 70 innings and also finished with two saves.

McVey's professional career has taken him to Venezuela, Mexico and Australia and Canada. He pitched for Sioux Falls in 2015 and Winnipeg in 2016.

Of McVey's 244 professional appearances, none are starts. He has been strictly a reliever over his eight-year career.

The Saltdogs begin their 19th season on May 16th at the Sioux City Explorers. The team opens the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

