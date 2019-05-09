Saltdogs Announce 2019 Exhibition Schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Saltdogs have finalized the 2019 Spring Training schedule ahead of the team's 19th season, the club announced Thursday.

The 'Dogs will open the exhibition season with a game against the Sioux City Explorers at Levitt Stadium in York, NE on Friday, May 10. Admission is free and first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln will play its first game at Haymarket Park against the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Sunday, May 12. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m., and admission into the ballpark is free.

The Saltdogs will then head to Sioux Falls, SD for an exhibition game against the Sioux Falls Canaries at the Birdcage on Monday, May 13 at 3 p.m.

Lincoln wraps up its 2019 exhibition slate with a game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Admission to this game is also free.

The 'Dogs will then head to Sioux City to open the regular season on Thursday, May 16th.

The Saltdogs begin their 19th season on May 16th at the Sioux City Explorers. The team opens the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

