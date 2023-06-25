Salt Lake Wraps up First Half with Win

The Salt Lake Bees (37-37) finished off the first half of the Pacific Coast League season with an 11-5 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (33-42). Salt Lake took the series four games to two.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 3-0 advantage in the top of the first inning but it was all Bees after that. Salt Lake tied it up at three after the first inning and added another three runs in the second. The lead grew to 10-3 after the fifth inning as the Bees poured on another four runs thanks to a Jordyn Adams bases-loaded single, Jo Adell sacrifice fly and Jake Lamb RBI double. Trey Cabbage would add a solo shot in the seventh inning, his 21st home run of the season to tie teammate Jo Adell for the Minor League home run lead.

Kenny Rosenberg shook off a slow start to allow just three runs over five innings and collected his fifth win of the season. Jordyn Adams was the star at the plate collecting two hits, three runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. The two swipes put him at 21 on the season, overtaking teammate Cabbage for second most in the PCL. Michael Stefanic collected two hits and an RBI in his first game back with the Bees after being optioned by the Angels on Friday night.

The Bees will take two days off before starting a six-game series in Tacoma on Wednesday night to kick-off the second half of the season. The Bees' next home game is on Tuesday, July 4 at Smith's Ballpark with an Independence Day Fireworks show following the game.

