Salt Lake Takes Down Las Vegas Behind Big Sixth Inning

The Salt Lake Bees used a four-run sixth inning to help propel themselves to a 5-1 win over Las Vegas Saturday night. Luis Rengifo, Michael Stefanic, and Monte Harrison all went 2-for-4 at the plate while starting pitcher Davis Daniel threw five innings, allowing just one earned run.

The Aviators struck first in the top of the fifth inning as Luis Barerra came home on a fielding error by Chad Wallach. That would prove to be all of the offense that Las Vegas could muster however, as the next 14 batters would be retired by the Salt Lake pitching staff.

The Bees did the majority of their damage in the sixth inning as Brendon Davis took a walk and moved to second base on a wild pitch. David MacKinnon doubled to bring Davis home and then Kean Wong singled to make it 2-1 Salt Lake. Wallach hit a bases-clearing triple followed by a double from Harrison to push the Bees' lead to three runs.

Stefanic hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 5-1 in favor of the home team. Jake Kalish, Ty Buttrey, and Kodi Medeiros threw a combined four hitless innings of relief, with Kalish striking out a season-high four batters.

The Bees and the Aviators will play the final game of the series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

