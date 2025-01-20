Salt Lake City Stars vs. Rip City Remix - Game Highlights

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.