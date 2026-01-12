Salt Lake City Stars vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights
Published on January 11, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
NBA G League Stories from January 11, 2026
- Historic First Quarter Leads to 45-Point Raptors 905 Victory - Raptors 905
- Squadron Unable to Overcome Early Deficit vs. Raptors 905 - Birmingham Squadron
- Legends Win Second Straight in Nailbiter Finish - Texas Legends
- Stars Fall to Cruise to Close out East Coast Road Trip - Salt Lake City Stars
- Warriors Narrowly Drop Back-And-Forth Contest 122-118 to Capitanes - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Charge Defeated in Texas - Cleveland Charge
- Skyforce Drops Sunday Matinee to Remix - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Herd Outshines Gold - Wisconsin Herd
- Gold Fall Short to Herd 95-109 - Grand Rapids Gold
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Stars Fall to Cruise to Close out East Coast Road Trip
- Stars Fall to Celtics to Close out Back-To-Back Series
- Stars' Comeback Falls Short against Celtics in First Game of Back-To-Back
- Elijah Harkless Named G League Player of the Month for December
- Stars Bounce Back with Huge Win over the Remix to Close out Back-To-Back