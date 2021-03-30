Salt Lake Bees Single Game Tickets on Sale April 8

March 30, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees announced today that home games at Smith's Ballpark will be played with a limited number of fans to begin the 2021 season.

Single game tickets for games at Smith's Ballpark from May 6-June 1 will go on sale Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m. online at www.slbees.com or by phone and text at 801-325-BEES (2337).

The Bees will begin the season with 12 straight games at home as they host the Reno Aces (May 6-11) and Tacoma Rainiers (May 13-18). The team will return to Smith's Ballpark to finish the month with a Memorial Day Weekend series against the Round Rock Express (May 27-June 1).

In accordance with guidelines set by Major League Baseball and local health and government officials, the Bees will play home games with a reduced capacity of approximately 3,200 fans and will have enhanced health and safety measures to begin the season.

Tickets will be sold in mask-mandated socially distanced groups of two, four or six seats. Suite capacity and general admission berm seating will also be limited to start the season. Guidelines will be evaluated and updated throughout the season.

The Bees and Smith's Ballpark have partnered with Alsco to deliver essential products to safeguard public health, including hand sanitizer dispensers, masks, gloves and hospital-grade cleaning solutions to ensure the safest possible experience for players, fans and staff.

Additional health and safety precautions also include:

- Face masks always required for guests and staff (age 2+) in the seating and concourse areas, unless actively eating or drinking while seated

- Full contactless mobile ticketing only with self-service digital scanning for guests at all ballpark entrances to reduce points of contact with staff

- Cash-free environment accepting credit, debit and prepaid cards and mobile payments at all food and beverage and Bees Team Store points of purchase for a contactless experience. Cash-to-card kiosks will be available on the concourse

- Common spaces such as elevators, retail stores and restrooms subject to reduced capacity

- Hand sanitizer stations located throughout the ballpark

- Public address announcements and signage placed throughout ballpark to help promote physical distancing

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 30, 2021

Salt Lake Bees Single Game Tickets on Sale April 8 - Salt Lake Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.