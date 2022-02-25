Salt Lake Bees Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

SALT LAKE CITY - The Los Angeles Angels announced their Minor League coaching staffs today. Lou Marson will return for a third season as manager of the Bees. Also returning to Salt Lake this season will be pitching coach Jairo Cuevas, hitting coach Brian Betancourth, coach Ray Olmedo and athletic trainer Jonathan Fierro. Strength & conditioning coach Paul Cater, game planning strategist Evan Roberts and video assistant Kyle Parisi round out the field staff as new additions for 2022.

Marson has managed the Bees since the 2019 season and has been a coach in the Angels organization since 2017 when he served as Salt Lake's hitting coach. A former Major League catcher, Marson was 4th round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2004 and played 12 professional seasons including Major League stints with Philadelphia and Cleveland.

Cuevas returns for a second season with the Bees and has been coaching pitchers in the Angels organization since 2015. A native of the Dominican Republic, Cuevas spent six seasons as a Minor League pitcher in the Braves and Royals organizations and acted as pitching coach for the Tigres Del Licey in the Dominican Winter League this season. Last year Cuevas helped guide 10 Salt Lake pitchers to their Major League debuts with the Angels including Reid Detmers, Packy Naughton, Andrew Wantz and Austin Warren.

Betancourth is back for a third season as the Salt Lake hitting coach. With Betancourth leading the offense the Bees finished with 189 home runs in 2021, the sixth most in Minor League Baseball. Under Betancourth outfielder Jo Adell was named Triple-A West Prospect of the Year and infielder Michael Stefanic was selected to the Triple-A West All-Star Team.

Olmedo is the longest tenured Bees coach having been with the club since the 2018 season. The Venezuelan native played professionally for 17 seasons, including Major League stints with Cincinnati, Toronto and the Chicago White Sox and parts of 12 different seasons at the Triple-A level.

Fierro returns for a second season as the athletic trainer for the Cubs. Prior to joining the Angels organization in 2021, Fierro spent nine seasons with the Chicago Cubs organization including stints at the Major League and Triple-A levels.

Cater is in his first year as a coach in the Angels organization. A former collegiate football player at UC Davis, Cater has worked as a strength and conditioning coach with the London Wasps Premier Rugby team, Baltimore Orioles and USA Rugby.

Roberts pitched collegiately at Davidson College and worked in player development with the White Sox and Red Sox organizations before joining the Angels last season on the Double-A Rocket City staff.

Parisi is in his first year with the Angels organization. A former collegiate player at Cairn University, Parisi has coached at Florida State and Jefferson Community College and served in the United States Army for five years.

First pitch for the 2022 Bees season is on April 5 in Tacoma. Salt Lake will open the home season against the Las Vegas Aviators on April 12. Single game tickets for home games at Smith's Ballpark go on sale March 1 online at www.slbees.com.

