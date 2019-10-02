Salem Releases 2020 Schedule

October 2, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





SALEM, Virginia - The Carolina League and the Salem Red Sox have finalized the 2020 regular-season schedule. Salem is slated for 70 regular season home games beginning and ending with inter-division play.

The Red Sox kick-off action Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home in a Battle for 460 against the Lynchburg Hillcats. The home stand is a seven-game series with four games against Lynchburg and three hosting the Winston-Salem Dash.

Fans have 12 weekends of fun at the field between April 10th and August 30th and a handful of holidays to celebrate including Easter Sunday, Patriot's Day, Memorial Day Weekend and the commonwealth of Virginia's Birthday at the park!

By popular demand (and seen in over 30 states), the BeerMongers remain on tap for Thirsty Thursdays! Sox fans can cheer on the cool brews ten times throughout next season including Opening Night.

Season tickets are on sale now and available online at www.SalemSox.com or by calling the Red Sox team office at (540) 389-3333 or visiting the office at Haley Toyota Field (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 2, 2019

Salem Releases 2020 Schedule - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.