Salem Red Sox Unveil #SupportTheSox Initiative

Salem, Virginia - The Salem Red Sox, Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are introducing the #SupportTheSox initiative. Through #SupportTheSox fans will be able to purchase Sox Bucks which can be used towards purchasing tickets, food, beverage, and merchandise throughout the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

"We're not sure when baseball will return. But this campaign gives fans the chance to be ready when it does and get some great incentives too," said Salem Red Sox General Manager, Allen Lawrence. Supporters who purchase Sox Bucks through the #SupportTheSox campaign will not only receive Sox Bucks, they will also qualify for a tiered system where they will receive an additional incentive coinciding with the amount of Sox Bucks purchased, and will be entered into a raffle to win unique Salem Red Sox experiences and gifts.

A full description of #SupportTheSox can be found online at SalemSox.com.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

