Salem Red Sox Unveil Enhanced Ticket Options

Salem, Virginia - As the 2020 Salem Red Sox season approaches, many ticket options are now available for purchase prior to the start of the season featuring flexible, money saving opportunities designed for all fans. Whether planning a company outing or a memorable night at the ballpark with friends and family, Salem Memorial Ballpark remains the premier destination for summer fun in the Roanoke and New River Valleys.

Season ticket plans offer fans the best seats for the best prices. With flexible packages available, including quarter (18 games), half (35 games) and full (70 games) season options, there is a package designed for everyone. Season ticket packages start at just $126 (youth plans starting at $81) and include many unique benefits such as fully exchangeable tickets, early entry access, team store discounts, parking passes, exclusive gifts and more.

Advanced single game ticket pricing continues to offer discounts if purchased prior to gameday - with prices starting at $9 for general admission, $11 for reserved, and $13 for premium strike zone seating. Day of game tickets remain at $11 for general admission, $13 for reserved and $15 for strike zone. Seniors (65 years or older), military, and children (12 and under) will receive a $1 discount on day of game pricing.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more with rates of $9 for general admission and $11 for reserved. All group tickets include $3 of loaded value to be redeemed at concessions or the team store. Group ticket packages are perfect for businesses, churches, clubs, schools and youth sports teams.

The Salem Red Sox Kid's Club, presented by Abuelo's, returns and features enhanced benefits. For just $30, Kid's Club members will receive 10 undated youth tickets, an exclusive Kid's Club hat, unlimited Kid's Zone entry, Kid's Club ice cream social, 10% off birthday parties & baseball camps and a free kid's meal at Abuelo's

Silver Slugger packages, presented by Springtree Health & Rehabilitation Center and Salem Health & Rehabilitation Center, are just $30 and designed for ages 65 and older. Packages include 1 ticket to each of the 10 Silver Slugger games and an exclusive Silver Slugger hat. 2020 Silver Slugger game dates are set for 4/9, 4/25, 5/1, 5/29, 6/6, 6/26, 7/19, 7/30, 8/2, and 8/29.

Flex books return for 2020 and include 10 undated, fully flexible tickets. General admission packages are $80 and reserved packages are $100. For a limited time, and with limited availability, strike zone flex plans include 10 undated strike zone tickets, newly upgraded seating behind home plate, waitress service and a 2020 team signed baseball, all for just $125.

Picnic packages allow guests to host and entertain groups in a designated location with a great view of the field and Blue Ridge Mountains. Packages include both a food and ticket component with the ability to host groups of every size and start at just $22 for adults and $20 for children.

The Salem Red Sox offer multiple deluxe options for premium hospitality that delivers lasting experiences. Whether fans would like to host clients, employees, or bring family and friends -- these packages provide a VIP experience that enhances ballpark memories. From party suites designed to host 20 guests to the club level perfect for hosting business conferences and gatherings up to 50 guests, the Red Sox have a variety of options. As inventory is already limited for the 2020 season, fans are encouraged to reserve their dates early.

The Corporate Concierge Program returns in 2020 and is designed to enable business owners to entertain clients and reward employees with everything the Salem Red Sox have to offer. Whether it is with tickets or premium hospitality, there are multiple ways that the Salem Red Sox can be an asset for companies large or small. As a part of the Corporate Concierge Program, members have the opportunity to network with other companies, build brand awareness, and improve company culture.

New for the 2020 season is the launch of the Resident Reward Program. Designed for apartment complexes and rental units, this program provides undated ticket incentives for management to use to reward residents and employees. Suggested uses include rewarding residents who pay rent early, prizes for drawings, community and staff outings and incentives for prospective leaseholders. Packages are $300 for 50 general admission tickets (valued at $550) and $500 for 100 general admission tickets (valued at $1100).

Birthday party celebrations continue in popularity at Salem Memorial Ballpark. This season, for just $225, the package includes reserved seating tickets, personalized Red Sox shirt for the birthday guest, birthday announcement on the video board, souvenir baseball for each guest and features Corbin's Confections gluten-free, dedicated nut free cupcakes, for up to 10 guests.

Designed for youth sports teams, Field of Dreams, $20 per team member, and Banquet Bash, $18 per team member, returns in 2020. Teams can experience the thrill of a lifetime by taking the field with the Salem Red Sox starters for the national anthem with a Field of Dreams package. Teams have the opportunity to host award banquets during a Banquet Bash at the ballpark while being recognized prior to the game and awarded team trophies by a Salem Red Sox player on the dugout.

The Salem Red Sox remain one of the most budget-friendly entertainment options in the region. With a family-friendly atmosphere, entertaining promotions, and affordability, a visit to Salem Memorial Ballpark is sure to provide fans with a memorable experience. Opening night at Salem Memorial Ballpark is set for Thursday, April 9th as the Salem Red Sox host the Lynchburg Hillcats. For a list of full package pricing, season-long promotions or to purchase your tickets, visit salemsox.com or call (540) 389-3333.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Salem Memorial Ballpark in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

