Salem Red Sox to Offer Opening Day to Go Meals

April 6, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





Salem, Virginia - First pitch of Opening Night for the Salem Red Sox was originally scheduled for this Thursday, April 9th at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Due to the postponement of the 2020 season, fans will unfortunately have to wait for an evening under the stadium lights. However, the Red Sox want to make sure fans can still celebrate Opening Day by enjoying the delicious, affordable ballpark concessions they have come to love.

"Baseball brings joy so we thought this would be a good way to bring the Opening Day experience to people in the safety of their homes," said Director of Food and Beverage, Mike Ferrero. "Nothing says baseball like hotdogs and nachos."

Beginning Thursday (4/9), through Saturday (4/11), between 11a-2p, fans can order an assortment of ballpark classics all priced at just $5 each. Healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store employees will receive a free meal by showing their employee ID or name badge. Options include Ballpark Hot Dog, Nacho Hot Dog, Chili Cheese Dog, Hamburger/Cheeseburger, Loaded Nachos, and Chicken Tenders, each including fries or chips, plus a soda. Customers can place orders by calling (540) 302-0233 or emailing MFerrero@salemsox.com and meals can be picked up outside the front gates of the stadium.

"While we are unable to celebrate at the ballpark this week, we are excited to offer ballpark favorites and help families spend time together reminiscing on their many baseball memories," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We are thankful for the many healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store employees. Due to their dedication and hard work, we will be able to return to the ballpark soon."

For the full Opening Day experience, fans can sign up for MiLB.TV for free and tune in to exciting, memorable games from the 2019 Salem Red Sox season. Notable games include April 28th, as the Sox explode for two 7- run innings to win (15-7), September 1st, the Red Sox clinched the 2nd half and secured a playoff position against the Carolina Mudcats, and September 4th, with a record-breaking 17 run game.

Be sure to follow the Salem Red Sox on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date on season information.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Salem Memorial Stadium in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 6, 2020

Salem Red Sox to Offer Opening Day to Go Meals - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.