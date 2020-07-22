Salem Red Sox to Host "The Last Inning" - High School Senior Baseball Game

SALEM, Va. - On Saturday, August 1st, Salem Memorial Ballpark will open its' gates to welcome 63 local high school senior baseball players along with their friends and family during The Last Inning. Comprised of 4 teams, sponsored by Coke, American National Bank, Kroger, & Guelich Capital Management, The Last Inning features players from 21 local area high schools.

"This game means a lot to me, being able to play with the other seniors in the valley one last time is going to be exciting," said North Cross Senior, Nick Carey. "I am so thankful for everyone that organized this event. Not getting to play my senior year was very disappointing but this game is giving all of the seniors a chance to play that final game and have closure on our high school baseball career."

Gates will open at 1:30p with Game 1 starting at 3p. "Senior Day" player recognition will occur in between games, with Game 2 beginning at 6:30p. The evening's event will conclude with post-game fireworks. Players will receive the full-game experience with announcements, head shots, and jerseys provided by the Salem Red Sox.

"I personally have so many friends involved in this event. From coaches to parents of the seniors, each are super excited to have the opportunity to play in the game with their teammates and on Salem Memorial Field," said Gary Walthall, retired William Byrd High School, Athletic Director. "The players are thankful for the chance to play and excited to see their friends again."

Admission is free and concessions will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage will be permitted. All social distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations will be followed. Masks are encouraged.

"We wanted to make the most of an unfortunate situation and hope to replicate their Senior Day while giving them one last game to play together," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "Our staff is excited to be a part of this memorable event and we encourage the community to join as we applaud their hard work."

Teams will hold practice at Salem Memorial Ballpark next Tuesday and Wednesday at 4:30p and 6p. Gates will be open for spectators and media. To view The Last Inning roster, please visit SalemSox.com.

