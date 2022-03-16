Salem Red Sox Return to Carolina League

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox, Class-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, will once again be a member of the Carolina League, announced by Minor League Baseball on Wednesday afternoon. This is the 53rd year the Red Sox are participants of the league, after spending the 2021 campaign in the Low-East League.

The Red Sox have been in the Carolina League since 1968, after joining as the Salem Redbirds, an affiliate of the Texas Rangers. In 1972 the Salem Pirates, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, captured the league championship for the first time. Since then, the professional team in Salem has celebrated being the best in the Carolina League three more times, the last being in 2001 as the Salem Avalanche, a Houston Astros affiliate.

Salem is joined by the 11 other teams and will primarily compete against teams in the Northern region of the conference.

"We are excited to be back in the Carolina League after a year away," Salem's General Manager Allen Lawrence said. "The Red Sox have a lot of history in the league, and we are thrilled at the opportunity to make even more history against a handful of great teams."

Opening Day for the Salem Red Sox is set for Friday, April 8th, as the Red Sox play host to the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. For more information on the upcoming season, Season Tickets, or Sox Fest, visit SalemSox.com or call (540) 389 - 3333.

