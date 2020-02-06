Salem Red Sox Release Promo Schedule

Salem, Virginia - The 2019 Carolina League second-half North Division Champions return to Salem Memorial Ballpark on April 9th to kick-off an All-American summer of fun! The Salem Red Sox are ready to offer fans creative promotional nights, fireworks, exciting giveaways and much more as the team enters their 12th season as a Boston Red Sox affiliate.

The Salem Red Sox game times are set for 7:05p Monday-Friday, 6:05p on Saturday, and 4:05p on Sunday. The Red Sox will hold two days games at 11:05a (Wednesday, April 22nd and Wednesday, July 29th) and a 5:40p game on Saturday, April 11th.

Fans can expect the team to take the field every Thursday as the Salem Beer Mongers in a nod to the local craft beer industry for the second consecutive season, offering drink specials and a large variety of craft beers. Each Friday includes post-game fireworks (with the exception of July 10th and 31st) presented by iHeart Radio. Saturdays will feature "Nine Innings of Winning" to create an exciting atmosphere in which fans will be eligible for free prizes over the course of the night. In addition, every weekend game will highlight a player poster giveaway, with the featured player signing autographs post-game on Sunday. Sundays will also feature "Kids Run the Bases" after each game. Bark in the Park returns this season with 12 designated dates (4/9, 4/21, 5/13, 5/30, 6/11, 6/27, 7/18, 7/31, 8/2, and 8/31).

To kick off an exciting Red Sox season, Salem Memorial Ballpark will host Sox Fest, presented by Coke, on Saturday, March 28th from 10a-1p. This event will feature games, concessions, ballpark tours, National Anthem tryouts, and more. Season ticket holders will have the opportunity to pick up their ticket packages and gifts. This event is free and open to the public.

As the 2020 season unfolds, numerous theme nights and giveaways are guaranteed to keep fans entertained. Among the notable highlights:

- Opening Night Block Party featuring The Worx and Magnet Schedule Giveaway courtesy of Magnets USA on Thursday, April 9th with gates opening at 5:30p

- 540 Night on Saturday, April 11th - celebrating the 540 area code communities featuring General Admission tickets for just $5.40 and Salem Red Sox Easter Egg Hunt

- The first of two day games, Education Day is on Wednesday, April 22nd with an 11:05a first pitch presented by Virginia Western Community College and Dippin' Dots

- Medical Professionals Night on Friday, April 24th

- The first of two Star Wars nights on Saturday, April 25th with character appearances and specialty jerseys presented by Member One Federal Credit Union

- STEAM Night (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, & Mathematics) on Friday, May 1st

- Comic Book Night on Saturday, May 2nd with character appearances

- Copa de la DiversiÃ³n (Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Weekend) on May 21-23rd

- Mental Health Awareness Night on Friday, May 29th featuring a special guest appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts presented by Mount Regis Center and Life Center of Galax

- Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob SquarePants on Saturday, May 30th with character appearances and specialty jerseys

- Nickleback Night with photograph frame giveaway on Friday, June 5th presented by ALSCO

- Nickelodeon Night featuring TMNT paired with Hero Appreciation (First Responders) Night presented by ServPro featuring a Michael Chavis & Rafael Devers dual bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Comfort Suites and TMNT character appearances on Saturday, June 6th

- You Can Play Night celebrating our local LGBTQ+ communities and MiLB's diversity and inclusion initiatives on Thursday, June 11th

- "PBS Kids Night" on Friday, June 26th featuring PBS character appearances and post-game fireworks

- Pirate & Princess Night on Saturday, June 27th featuring a Larry Walker Hall of Fame bobblehead giveaway

- Turn Back the Clock Night on Friday, July 10th

- Salem Fair Night on Saturday, July 11th

- Olympic Night featuring a diverse collection of food trucks and an Olympic Player t-shirt giveaway on Saturday, July 18th

- Camp Day on Wednesday, July 29th with an 11:05a first pitch designed to host Summer Camps and groups

- Beach Night featuring Island Music Trio on Thursday, July 30th

- Faith & Family Night on Friday, July 31st

- Augtoberfest, Outdoor Night, and Teacher/Support Staff Appreciation Night presented by GEICO featuring drink specials on Saturday, August 1st

- Mugsy's Birthday Party on Sunday, August 2nd celebrating our beloved mascot, Mugsy - featuring a Red Sox Kid's Club Ice Cream Social presented by PBS and Abuelo's

- Public Safety Night on Thursday, August 6th presented by WoodmenLife

- Star Wars Night part 2 on Friday, August 7th with a Wookie Betts bobblehead giveaway presented by GEICO, character appearances and specialty jerseys

- Kids Take Over the Ballpark on Saturday, August 8th presented by Blue Eagle Credit Union featuring a dinosaur exhibit throughout the concourse

- Health & Fitness Night on Thursday, August 13th

- Hockey Night on Thursday, August 27th

- African American Heritage Night on Friday, August 28th featuring a Billy Sample Player T-Shirt Giveaway

- Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 29th presented by EZ Rampz

- Fan Appreciation Night on Monday, August 31st with Mystery bobblehead giveaway

There is something for everyone at Salem Memorial Ballpark as the 2020 season rolls near. Season ticket packages, flex books, group tickets, and more are available now! Additionally, single-game tickets are now available for purchase featuring brand new seating in the premium Strike Zone area behind home plate. For more information and to secure your tickets for 2020 call (540) 389-3333 or visit SalemSox.com.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

