Salem Red Sox Raise over $1700 for Local Non-Profits

Salem, Virginia - The Salem Red Sox raised over $1700 during the recent "I Miss Baseball" fundraising campaign. Partnering with local vendor Press Press Merch, the collaboration included the development of a limited edition "I Miss Baseball" Salem Red Sox t-shirt. The efforts focused on supporting non-profits in Southwest Virginia, during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The Salem Red Sox wanted to find a way to give back to our local community in this time of need," said Group Sales Manager, Alex Michel. "While we do not have the daily escape that sports gives us, we felt we wanted to spread positivity by creating a t-shirt that helps give to our local non-profit organizations that we partner with and support."

Over 130 t-shirts were purchased during the campaign, with 2019 Salem Red Sox outfielder Tyler Esplin purchasing 30 for the Lake Bluff U12 travel baseball team in his hometown of Lake Bluff, Illinois. With each purchase, fans received one t-shirt and two undated tickets for the 2020 season, with proceeds going to the non-profit of their choice. Additionally, the Red Sox announced a matching campaign in which every donation made, the team would provide two complimentary tickets for healthcare workers at Carilion and other healthcare facilities. Esplin chose to donate his tickets and proceeds to Carilion Children's.

"We were excited to partner with the Salem Red Sox during this initiative", said Greg Szechenyi, owner of Press Press Merch. "This was a fun and engaging way to connect with our communities and local non-profits, all while supporting our local professional baseball team."

While the Salem Red Sox season is currently postponed, the Red Sox continued to develop unique ways to stay connected to the fans near and far away. Follow the Salem Red Sox on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to stay up-to-date on daily activities and information.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Salem Memorial Stadium in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

