Salem Red Sox Announce Broadcaster for 2020 Season

March 12, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





Salem, Virginia - The Salem Red Sox, Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, have announced that Greg Wong will serve as the club's new Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager and "Voice of the Red Sox" during the 2020 season.

"We have been fortunate over the years to have been blessed with so many great broadcasters and we are excited that Greg is next in line to carry the torch," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We had a lot of great applicants but Greg stood above the others, not only in terms of calling a game but also his understanding for the importance of community involvement."

Wong enters his fifth season in Minor League Baseball after serving as a Broadcaster for the Sacramento River Cats (AAA affiliate of the San Francisco Giants). He has also served as the Media Relations and Broadcasting Assistant for the Harrisburg Senators (AA affiliate of the Washington Nationals) and West Virginia Power (A affiliate of the Pittsburg Pirates).

Wong was born and raised in Berkley, California and grew up attending San Francisco Giants games at AT&T Park where he fell in love with baseball. Wong graduated from the University of California at Davis in 2015 where he got his start in sports broadcasting as the Sports Director of the student radio station. Most recently, along with his work with the River Cats, Wong has served as the play-by-play radio broadcaster of UC Davis Women's Basketball, calling their 2nd ever NCAA tournament appearance in 2019 and was named one of the best collegiate sportscasters in the country by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America in 2015.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the Salem Red Sox organization and be a part of the Salem and Roanoke Valley communities," said Wong. "It's an honor to follow in the footsteps of so many great broadcasters that have passed through Salem and I hope to carry on that legacy. I'm extremely grateful to Allen Lawrence, Steven Elovich and the rest of the front office for allowing me this incredible opportunity and I look forward to calling Salem Memorial Ballpark home."

All Salem Red Sox home and road games during the 2020 season can be heard locally and online on the Salem Red Sox Baseball Network. Wong can be reached for all team media inquiries at gwong@salemsox.com.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Salem Memorial Ballpark in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 12, 2020

Salem Red Sox Announce Broadcaster for 2020 Season - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.