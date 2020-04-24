Salem Red Sox & Bojangle's Extend Partnership to Give Back

April 24, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





On Monday, April 27th, the Salem Red Sox extend their partnership with Bojangle's away from the field while helping give back and provide meals to the community.

Bojangle's and the Salem Red Sox, along with beloved mascot, Mugsy, will be donating meals to Total Action for Progress (TAP) at 1p (108 Henry Street NW) and to Feeding America at 1:30-1:45p (2328 Melrose Avenue NW).

"Many people are missing baseball, my family included," said Franchise Owner, Stan Seymour. "I discussed with the Red Sox ways to develop this community initiative as we are all in this together and need to help our neighbors. This is our way to tell the Valley thanks for your support and patronage."

This is just another way the Salem Red Sox continue to give back to the community during these difficult times. Following a successful "I Miss Baseball" campaign, over $1700 were raised for local non-profits. Additionally, the Salem Red Sox recently held a Meals To Go program, providing free meals for healthcare workers, first responders, and grocery store workers.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2020

Salem Red Sox & Bojangle's Extend Partnership to Give Back - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.