Salas Reinstated from Development List, Transferred to FCL Twins

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. Cedar Rapids INF Jose Salas has been reinstated from the development list and has been transferred to the FCL Twins. No corresponding moves have been made. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with two on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series with Wisconsin tonight with the continuation of game four of the series resuming 6:00 and game five to follow 30 minutes after.

