Salak Re-Signs with Thunderbirds for 2023-24 Season

October 3, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







The Carolina Thunderbirds, proud members of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have announced the re-signing of forward Jan Salak for the 2023-24 season. Salak, who has been on the Thunderbirds since their inception in 2017, put up 66 points in 2022-23 helping Carolina win the Continental Division and make an appearance in the Commissioner Cup Final.

"It's a great city, great people, it just feels like home now," Salak said. "I'm so excited to play for this great team and do my best to go all the way."

The Trebic, Czech Republic native has tallied 259 points in 203 career games with the Thunderbirds and was a part of the 2018-19 Commissioner Cup Champion team. A season ago, Salak netted 15 goals while racking up 40 assists in the regular season. In the playoffs, the 29-year-old tallied 11 points in just 10 postseason games.

"It's a great day for us," Head Coach Steve Harrison said. "An awesome person but he's a great hockey player. I've known him for a long time. I've watched him play, coached against him, and he's going to be a big asset for us. We're going to have to rely on him a lot this year to take us where we want to go."

Last season and the year prior, Salak played in a total of 17 games in the SPHL for the Pensacola Ice Flyers, accruing 10 points over the stretch.

Salak first joined the FPHL in 2015 playing in 32 games for the Brewster Bulldogs before spending the 2016-17 season with the Berlin River Drivers. The River Drivers made it to the Commissioner Cup Finals in 2017 but lost to the Danville Dashers in five games.

Prior to coming to the United States, Salak played for multiple clubs in his homeland of the Czech Republic, including Horacka Slavia Trebic, Czech Republic U16, U17, Slovan Bratislava, KLH Chomutov, HC Ceske Budejovice and KLH Jindrichuv.

The Thunderbirds open their season on October 27th in Danbury, Connecticut against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Fans can watch live on ThunderbirdsTV and listen locally on WTOB 980 AM in Winston-Salem.

