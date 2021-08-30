Sal Frelick, Brewers #1 Pick in 2021 Draft, Joins Rattlers on Tuesday

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Did you need another incentive to attend any of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers final twelve home games of the season? If you did, the Milwaukee Brewers have just given you a big one! The Brewers have announced that Sal Frelick, their #1 pick in the 2021 MLB Entry Draft, will join the Timber Rattlers on Tuesday, August 31.

Frelick, who was drafted 15th overall in the 2021 draft, will be making his third stop on the Milwaukee organizational ladder since signing with the Brewers. The outfielder was 7-for-15 in four games with the Arizona Complex League Brewers Gold affiliate before a promotion to the Carolina Mudcats in the Low-A East.

He was 31-for-71 (.437) with a homer, twelve RBI, and an OPS of 1.085 in sixteen games with the Mudcats.

MLB Pipeline placed Frelick, a product of Boston College, as the #2 prospect in the Brewers organization in their mid-season update.

Frelick will be joining a roster filled with Milwaukee Brewers prospects. MLB Pipeline has Joe Gray Jr. (#9), Freddy Zamora (#11), Zavier Warren (#14), Carlos Rodríguez (#22), Joey Wiemer (#23), and Victor Castañeda (#30) rated in their list of Top 30 prospects in the Milwaukee minor league system.

The Timber Rattlers will be home from August 31 through September 12. There is a series with the Beloit Snappers from August 31 through September 5. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will be at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium from September 7 through September 12.

Special promotions during the homestand include bobblehead giveaways on September 5 and September 10 and fireworks nights on both Friday, September 3 and Friday, September 10.

There are also five games with the players and coaches wearing specialty jerseys. Wisconsin will wear their Los Cascabeles jerseys on September 2, Wisconsin Brats jerseys on September 10, Patriotic jerseys on September 11, and Brewers Sunday jerseys on September 5 and September 12.

Tickets are available for all twelve games of the homestand from the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field, through the website, or by calling (920) 733-4152. The ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

