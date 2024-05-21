Sal Cannella Focuses on CONSISTENCY & Elevating His Game to the Next Level in the UFL: Know My Name

May 21, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades YouTube Video







On this edition of "Know My Name", Arlington Renegades' Sal Cannella is focusing on staying CONSISTENT and elevating his game to the next level this season in the UFL.

#UFLonFox #UFL #SalCannella

We can't wait for UFL 2024. See you there? Season tickets now available https://www.theufl.com/tickets

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

Sal Cannella focuses on CONSISTENCY & elevating his game to the next level in the UFL | Know My Name https://youtu.be/_rJTcWxnHyY

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from May 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.