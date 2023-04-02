Saints Win Series in Toledo for First Time in Franchise History, Take Finale 4-3

April 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The St. Paul Saints have played four series at Fifth Third Field over the last two seasons. Never once did they leave winning more than they lost. The 2023 Saints made sure that streak came to an end in the first series of the season. Clutch hits from Matt Wallner and Mark Contreras and a superb 2.0 inning save from Connor Sadzeck helped the Saints come from behind in a 4-3 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Saints two-out-of-three in the series.

Saints starter Randy Dobnak gutted through four walks over the first three innings, but left three runners stranded in the first two innings and got a big double play in the third to keep the Mud Hens off the board.

Contreras got things going for the Saints in the fourth with a solo homer to right, his first of the season, making it 1-0. It was the seventh home run in the three-game series for the Saints, more than in any of the other four series (three of the series were six-games and the other was a five-game series).

The Mud Hens finally got to Dobnak and tied the game up in the fifth when Andy Ibañez doubled to left with one out. With two outs Akil Baddoo walked and Zack Short followed with an RBI single to left knotting the game at one. Dobnak went 4.2 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking a career tying high five and striking out five.

It didn't stay tied long as the Saints regained the lead in the sixth. Wallner led off the inning with a triple to right-center. With one out and the infield drawn in, Contreras hit a hot smash towards second that Short dove for and despite fielding it cleanly had only one play to first as Wallner scored giving the Saints a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Mud Hens took their first lead of the game. Ibañez led off the inning with a single and, with two outs, Short hit a two-run homer to left, his first of the season, making it 3-2 Mud Hens.

For the second time in the game, however the Saints answered right after the Mud Hens scored. In the eighth, Edouard Julien led off with a walk. Wallner doubled him home tying the game at three. Wallner finished the game 2-4 with a double, triple, RBI, and two runs scored. After a groundout moved Wallner to third, Contreras came through with an RBI single to right scoring Wallner giving the Saints a 4-3 lead. Contreras went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Sadzeck walked the leadoff man Ibañez in the ninth. Jermaine Palacios then hit a sinking liner to center that Andrew Stevenson made a spectacular diving catch on for the first out. A wild pitch moved Ibañez to second and a groundout to second by Akil Baddoo moved him to third. Sadzeck would get short to foul out to the catcher Jair Camargo to end the game and pick up the 2.0 inning save.

The Saints are off on Monday and begin their 2023 home schedule on Tuesday night at 6:37 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twins Cities, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.